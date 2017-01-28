Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Winter Team-Cribbage Tournament - 9:10 a.m. registration, play starts at 9:30, at VFW Post 2326, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven. Cost: $20 per team.

Winterfest Family Dog Pull - 9:30-11 a.m. at Mulligan's Hollow, Grand Haven. Registration at 9 a.m.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Winterfest Cardboard Sled Race - 11 a.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow, Grand Haven. Registration at 10 and sled judging at 10:30 a.m.

Euchre Tournament - Noon at Elks, 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Registration at 10:45 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Winterfest Kids Day - 12-3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.

Jack Frost’s Winter Warmer - 2 p.m. at Jack’s Tiki Bar, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake.

Race of Kings Hamster/Gerbil Race - 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven. Registration at 1 p.m.

Save the Catwalk Beer Tasting - 2-7 p.m. at Eagles, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Winterfest Snow Angel Contest - 2:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.

Winterfest Bonfire Bash - 3-10 p.m. at Harbourfront parking lot, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: Winter Tracking - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

“Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism” - 7 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Trio Sospiro Chamber Recital - 7:30 p.m. at John and Dede Howard Recital Hall, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

The Winter Sky - 7-8:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, January 29

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Info Meeting on Adoption and Foster Care - 9-10 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus AVe., Grand Haven.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Winterfest Snowboard/Ski Competition - 1-3 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow, Grand Haven.

Fireside Storytime - 2-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

MONDAY, January 30

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Tai Chi - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Anger Management Group - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Dads & Daughters Dance/K-2 - 7 p.m. at White Pines Intermediate School Cafe, 1400 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Pictures start at 6 p.m. Cost: $25 per resident couple, $40 per non-resident couple.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Winter Film Series: “Loving” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Admission: $7.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.