Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Coffee with the Birds - 9:30 a.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Adult Coloring Afternoon - 1-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.

Lego Manics - 2-3:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.

Sauerkraut Supper – 4-7 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 11251 South ST., Nunica. Cost is $10 for adults. Carry-out available.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults, $5; students, $3.

Winter Film Series: “Loving” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Admission: $7.

SUNDAY, February 5

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

