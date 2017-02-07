O'TOOLE: Find unexpected treasures by reading outside your comfort zone

I finished six of the 10.

First I read Colson Whitehead’s novel, “The Underground Railroad.”

I was immediately drawn into the story of Cora, a slave who decides to run away. I was anxious for her successful escape, fearful of her discovery. The novel is told not just from Cora’s point of view, but from the points of view of the people she meets, including slave catcher Ridgeway, who takes any slave’s escape as a personal slight. The various viewpoints gave me glimpses of the attitudes that existed regarding African Americans and slavery. The violence is hard to stomach, especially knowing that it’s consistent with reality in the antebellum South. “The Underground Railroad” is often bleak and depressing because of its subject. But I found it beautifully written, suspenseful, engaging and ultimately, hopeful. I’m not surprised it won the National Book Award for fiction.

My second read was nonfiction, Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” Where Whitehead’s book gave me hope in humanity, Mayer made me want to crawl into bed and never, ever come out again. Mayer says that America is no longer a democracy, but an oligarchy of the country’s wealthiest people. Not the 1 percent, but the .001 percent. It would be one thing if Mayer were an inexperienced author merely scribbling so much twaddle. But she is a Yale-educated staff writer for the New Yorker with numerous investigative journalism awards to her credit. “Dark Money” is comprehensively researched. Despite the fact that I feel as if I need to increase my antidepressant dosage, I’m glad I read this book. The writing style is engaging and I’ve gotten an education. Too bad every American of voting age won’t read this book.

“The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between,” a memoir, is the kind of nonfiction I thoroughly enjoy. It has a narrative, literary style. Hisham Matar recounts his father’s disappearance in Libya in 1996 under Qaddafi’s regime, the aftermath and his return to Libya in 2012 to search for his father after Qaddafi’s ouster. The story does not unfold chronologically, but is rarely difficult to follow. I felt I was there with the author as he doggedly pursued every lead, no matter how improbable, in hopes of finding someone who could tell him whether his father was alive or dead. It’s a heartbreaking but lovely book about loss and grief and living with the fact that you may never have your most pressing questions answered. It is also about finding the place that feels like home.

I returned to fiction with Karan Mahajan’s “The Association of Small Bombs.” It opens with the deaths of two boys from a terrorist explosion at a Delhi market. The rest of the story is about the survivors, including the friend who was beside the boys at the market, who managed to escape with a leg injury, and the terrorists themselves. The narrative is told from multiple points of view, so I felt I was inside the minds of each character. I was especially moved by the parents trying to rebuild their lives after the death of their only children. I found the story moving and enlightening.

Ian McGuire’s “The North Water” is the most thoroughly pleasurable of all the books on this list. It’s an adventure novel that takes place in 1857 on a sea voyage to hunt whales and seals. The central characters are Patrick Sumner, a disgraced Army surgeon on his first hunting voyage and Henry Drax, an alcoholic, sociopathic veteran whaler. The hunt eventually becomes a struggle for survival in blizzard and freezing conditions. Despite the nasty — and I do mean nasty — language and graphic violence, it’s an exciting tale to get lost in. I feel I learned something about the time period, too.

Some books make me feel stupid. The Man Booker International Prize-winning novel, “The Vegetarian,” written by Han Kang and translated from the Korean by Deborah Smith, is an example. If I had read this first, I would have given up on the whole experiment all together. I read the whole thing. And, it made no sense. I have a master’s degree in English, yet I was thoroughly repulsed and confused. It received rave reviews and the aforementioned major literary prize, so obviously I missed something. I’m over it.

I quit “At the Existentialist Café: Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails” by Sarah Bakewell at page 50 because the writing is too pedantic. More tantalizing books were stacked on my tables, so I just couldn’t finish “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond, “In the Darkroom” by Susan Faludi, or “War and Turpentine” by Stefan Hertmans. Truth: I didn’t even attempt the last one because I couldn’t bear the thought of yet another World War I novel.

I got lazy at the end, but life is too short and my reading list too long to waste time on books that I don’t really enjoy. I already had Whitehead on my reading list, but the others were books I wouldn’t have read otherwise. I stretched myself as a reader, and that’s something.

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist