Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at the Firebrand Gallery Building 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m., Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Free Cancer Support Group - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bluebird Cancer Retreats offices, 917 W. Savidge, Suite 36, Spring Lake.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Conditioning with Confidence - 11:30 a.m., at Four Points Center for Successful Aging, 1051 Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township. Free day care.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Life After Loss - 2-3:30 p.m. at Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. For anyone dealing with a death-related loss.

Love INC Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. Room 16, First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin St., Grand Haven.

Whisker Whirl - 6 to 9 p.m. at Boatwerks, 216 Van Raalte Ave., Holland. A supporting event for the Harbor Humane Society.

Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Documentary Movie Screening ‘Alice’s Ordinary People’ - 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven

3rd and 4th Graders Annual Dads & Daughters Dance - 7 p.m. at White Pines Middle School Cafe, 1400 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Pictures start at 6. $25 per resident couple, $40 per non-resident couple.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Organists Tony Monaco and Rhonda Edington Perform - 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

Order of the Eastern Star 132 - 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 344 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

FRIDAY, February 10

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

African Children’s Choir Performance - 7 p.m. at Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 S. 8th, Fruitport.

Alley Door Club: Brena - 7 p.m. at Hilt Building Third Floor, 427 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets are $8.

Arsenic and Old Lace - 7:30 p.m. at West Ottawa Theater, 1024 136th Ave., Holland.

