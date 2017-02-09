Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

African Children’s Choir Performance - 7 p.m. at Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 S. Eighth, Fruitport.

Alley Door Club: Brena - 7 p.m. at Hilt Building, 427 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets: $8.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” - 7:30 p.m. at West Ottawa High School Theater, 1024 136th Ave., Holland Township.

SATURDAY, February 11

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Ice Fishing - 9 a.m. to noon at Hawthorn Pond Natural Area, 9876 Black River Road, Holland.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Massage and Wellness Expo - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Reading with Breslyn - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Be My Valentine - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Rotary Snow Jam - 5-10 p.m. at Central Park, Spring Lake. Music, ice skating, sledding, hockey game, raffle to benefit Rotary projects.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” - 7:30 p.m. at West Ottawa High School Theater, 1024 136th Ave., Holland Township.

