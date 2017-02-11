Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

WGHN Home/Garden & Business Expo - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Ice Fishing - 9 a.m. to noon at Hawthorn Pond Natural Area, 9876 Black River Road, Holland.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Massage and Wellness Expo - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Reading with Breslyn - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Be My Valentine - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Frozen in Time - 2-5 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Rotary Snow Jam - 5-10 p.m. at Central Park, Spring Lake. Music, ice skating, sledding, hockey game, raffle to benefit Rotary projects.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” - 7:30 p.m. at West Ottawa High School Theater, 1024 136th Ave., Holland Township.

SUNDAY, February 12

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

World Slavery: Haitian Revolution and Rise of American Music - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” - 2:30 p.m. at West Ottawa High School Theater, 1024 136th Ave., Holland Township.

“Titus Andronicus” - 3 p.m. at Seven Steps Up, 116 S. Jackson St., Spring Lake. Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company’s all-female cast production. Tickets: $14 to $7.

MONDAY, February 13

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Tai Chi - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Community Blood Screen - 5-6 p.m. at NOCH Community Room, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Women and Heart Disease - 6-7 p.m. at NOCH Community Room, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Lighthouse Quilters - 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Winter Film Series: “The Salesman” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

