Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Conditioning with Confidence - 11:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township. Free day care.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Friends of Spring Lake District Library Book Club - 4-5 p.m. in library’s Local History Room, 123 E. Exchange St. Books will be loaned each month.

Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m. at Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Muskegon Cafe Inquiry - 6:30 p.m. at The Brewhouse, 255 Seminole Road, Norton Shores.

Coopersville Coin & Collectibles Club - 6:30 p.m. at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Mail Merge - 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

GenChat - 7-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Winter Film Series: “The Salesman” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

FRIDAY, February 17

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Line Dance -10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Baby Time- 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Movie Matinee: “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” - 2-3:45 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

Winter Film Series: “The Salesman” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Love and Information - 7:30 p.m. at DeWitt Center, 141 E. 12th St., Holland.

Jazz Trumpeter Dave Douglas - 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. Tickets: $20.

