Get to know your local police officers

Officers from their particular patrol area will be present at the meetings planned in each quadrant of the city. This will give residents a chance to meet the officers and to discuss any safety and security concerns they may have, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke explained.

The first event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. This is for the northwest quadrant. Refreshments will be served and participants will be entered in a drawing for a home emergency kit.

Hands-only CPR training will also be demonstrated “so that residents are prepared to render life-saving assistance to their families, friends and those in need,” Hawke said.

The CPR training is part of the Grand Haven Prepared initiative, which began two years ago. This program helps educate individuals and businesses on the importance of emergency preparedness before, during and after a disaster.

“Learning hands-only CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, especially if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest,” Grand Haven Fire Marshal Dave Hudson said. “If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love — a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend.”

Hudson will be teaching the technique at the events.

Additional neighborhood meetings are scheduled as follows:

• Tuesday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at St Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Parish, 920 Fulton Ave. This is for the northeast quadrant.

• Tuesday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd. This is for the southwest quadrant.

• Monday, May 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, 1330 S. Ferry St. This is for the southeast quadrant.

All community members are encouraged to attend one of the events. More information is available on the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, or you may contact Officer Nichole Hudson at 616-842-3460.

“Relationships between the community and department are key in solving and preventing crime, solving problems, and preparing the community for emergencies,” Hawke said. “We want our residents to know personally the officers that patrol their neighborhood and also to have information to help in preparing for emergencies.”