Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Show Me the Money Day - 12:30-4 p.m. at Holland Early College, 45 E. 25th St., Holland.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Traditional Irish Music Session - 1-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Video Game Tournament - 1-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: Snowy Owls - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Winter Film Series: “The Salesman” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Love and Information - 7:30 p.m. at DeWitt Center, 141 E. 12th St., Holland.

SUNDAY, February 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Celebrating All Love - 1 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall building, 17290 Roosevelt Road.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Julie Sooy and Martha Waldvogel Faculty Recital - 2 p.m. at John and Dede Howard Recital Hall, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

