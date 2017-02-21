No snow, no school equals busy day at the skate park

Pia Mileski and friends Mandy Tuttle and Kristen Inbody sat with their faces to the sun as their children worked their way around the park.

“This is the best skate park in West Michigan,” said Mileski of Grand Rapids. “We come here a lot.”

Seventeen-year-old Corey Cummins of Muskegon said that he heard the park was open a week ago.

“It’s supposed to open in April,” he noted.

Cummins was at the park Saturday and again on Monday. He said he is excited to be getting his driver’s license soon so he can provide his own transportation to Grand Haven.

Riders of all ages worked the different obstacles at the park on skateboards, scooters and BMX-style bicycles.

Nearby, young children played on the Imagination Station’s wooden playground, while a freestyle ski club traversed the Ski Bowl hills, which had snow on them.

Lakeshore temperatures shot up to a very unseasonable 62 on Monday afternoon, smashing the National Weather Service’s record high of 56 for Feb. 20 in Muskegon, set in 1983. Grand Rapids hit 60 on Monday, short of the record there of 61 for Feb. 20.

Grand Haven’s high temperatures are expected to continue in the 50s today and Wednesday, but that will change late in the week. We may see snow Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and nightly lows in the 20s.