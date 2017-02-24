Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Coopersville Outhouse 500 - 9 a.m. 5k race, 10 a.m. outhouse race, 11 a.m. chili cookoff in downtown Coopersville.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Book Talk, Art and Music - 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Winter Wonderland Painting Class - 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Fee: $20.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Saturday Roleplaying Afternoon - 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Song & Dance Factory - 1-4 p.m. (12:30 p.m. check in) at White Pines Intermediate School Auditorium, 1400 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Adventures in Music - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Cajun Night at the Museum - 7-10 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington. Cost: $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, February 26

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Needle Felted Bird - 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

