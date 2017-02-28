Community Calendar

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Breast Friends Support Group - 10-11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center, 1440 E. Sherman, Muskegon.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Parkinson’s Power Support Group - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at the TCM Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - Noon at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club - 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven. Weekly luncheon meeting.

Counterpart - Noon lunch and program at Holiday Inn, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Lunch: $11. Reservations required.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Lessons in Watercolor - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

History Book Club - 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Pre-registration required.

Spanish for Kids - 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.

Walk the Waterfront - 5:30 p.m. begins at William Ferry Park, 110 Pine St., Ferrysburg. Three routes that are 1-3 miles long.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Ash Wednesday Service and Soup Supper - 6 p.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.

Book Launch Party for Melanie Hooyenga’s “The Slope Rules” - 6-8 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. Fee: $5 per group session.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

THURSDAY, March 2

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.

Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Conditioning with Confidence - 11:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township. Free day care.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Love In Action Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m. at Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Survivors of Loss to Suicide Support Group - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

California Guitar Trio - 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

