Windy Wednesday

Some of those outages occurred when electrical service structures called masts were pulled off some area homes.

The majority of the outages — Consumers Energy reported as many as 150,000 were without power Wednesday afternoon, including 2,900 in Ottawa County — occurred inland where wind gusts were reported as high as 64 mph in the Grand Rapids area; and 62 mph in Jackson, Battle Creek, Ionia and Lansing. Some customers in the most impacted areas might not see power restored until Sunday, according to Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director for Consumers Energy.

Robinson and Crockery Township firefighters headed to homes on 120th and 124th avenues for wildfires apparently caused by downed power lines. The fires were quickly extinguished

A steady stream of visitors watched waves batter Grand Haven’s south pier, where the strongest wind gust Wednesday was 55 mph reported at 9:32 a.m., said Wayne Hoepner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. That was an elevated reading, not where people would be walking, he said.

Dave Prior of Spring Lake said heading to the lake is his favorite thing to do before he goes to work every day. He was unhappy Wednesday that he had forgotten to bring his good camera, he said as he watched several people photographing the waves breaking over the lighthouse.

Deb DeWitt of Rockford picked up her grandson, Noah Relich, and headed to the lakeshore to go to the park. The two took shelter on the east side of a sand dune to watch the swells rush over the seawall in the Grand Haven channel.

Wednesday’s wind gusts whipped through several Great Lakes states and fanned a blaze that killed five people and injured four others in a Detroit apartment building. A tractor-trailer rolled over on a bridge in Ohio; commuter trains were stopped in East Chicago, Indiana, after high-voltage power lines fell on tracks; and some school roofs in Michigan were swept away.

The strong winds also pushed a commuter jet carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a Detroit-area runway during takeoff in the afternoon. No one was hurt.

DTE Energy said Wednesday afternoon that nearly 500,000 of its customers in southeastern Michigan were without power. More than 2,000 downed wires were reported. Crews will work 16-hour shifts to restore power and get help from crews coming in from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, the utility said.

Winds remained steady throughout the day before diminishing early Wednesday evening. Thursday’s winds are expected to be only around 10 mph, Hoepner said.

Temperatures are also on their way down — look for a high in the upper 30s on Thursday and the mid 20s on Friday. Hoepner said highs would go back into the mid 30s by Tuesday.

“It’s winterish,” he said of the forecast. “We are approaching spring, sort of.”

Consumers Energy customers can check power outage maps and report outages at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.

Grand Haven Board of Light & Power customers can do the same at www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=GRAND_HAVEN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.