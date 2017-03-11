Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

“The Brain and Alzheimer's” children's event - 9 a.m. to noon at A. Paul Schaap Science Center, 35 E. 12th St., Holland.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

“Charlotte's Web: The Musical” - 2 and 7 p.m. at Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets: $10.

Ice Bound Found! - 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Fee: $2.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, March 12

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

GHHS Fiddle Group/GOTAK Concert - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: Kids! - 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Organist Amanda Mole Concert - 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

MONDAY, March 13

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Lighthouse Quilters - 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

“The Eagle Huntress” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

