Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Construct a Bluebird House - 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Catalina Club Shows - 1, 4 and 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School Aquatic Center, 17001 Ferris St., Grand Haven Township. Tickets: $12.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.

Native Landscape Cleanup - 1-3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Volunteers needed.

Princess Party - 1-2:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Cafe, 900 S. Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $20 for residents, $35 for nonresidents.

Frogsicles: Wood Frogs & Winter - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, West Olive Road, West Olive.

U.S. Navy Band - 7 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Concert is free but tickets are required.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“God of Carnage” - 7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Central Park Players production. Tickets: $10.

SUNDAY, March 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Inspire! Addiction - 1 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

“God of Carnage” - 2 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Central Park Players production. Tickets: $10.

Equinox Expedition - 3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

MONDAY, March 20

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Screening - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Muskegon County Garden Club - 11:30 a.m. at the Mona Lake Boat Club, 372 Randall Road, Muskegon. Cost: $10, reservations required.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Crockery Seniors Potluck - Noon at Crockery Township Hall, 17431 112th Ave., Nunica. Area seniors are invited for a potluck, bingo and cards.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Inspire! Addiction - 6 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.