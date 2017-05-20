Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy, Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Great Lakes Kite Festival - All day at Grand Haven State Park.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Think Spring Show - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Art in Motion - 6-9 p.m. at Preferred Ford, 1401 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Fundraiser for ArtWalk.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Death of a Salesman” - 7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Tickets: $12.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, May 21

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Great Lakes Kite Festival - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Haven State Park.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Liberty Woods Independent Cooperative Open House - 1-3 p.m. at 201 DeWitt Lane, Spring Lake.

“Victim to Victorious: Pathways to Freedom for Women and Girls” - 2:30 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Four Hand Piano Duo - 4 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.

MONDAY, May 22

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Drawing with Confidence - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Grand Haven Community Center Board - 5 p.m. at Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Anger Management Group - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Intro to Square Dancing - 7-8 p.m. at Hi-Nabors square dance hall, 1451 E. Broadway Ave., Muskegon.

“Victim to Victorious: Pathways to Freedom for Women and Girls” - 7:30 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

“After the Storm” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.

