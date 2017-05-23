Architectural showcase

Those requests will be granted Saturday, May 27.

From 1-5 p.m., the Frenches will put their home at 600 Washington Ave. on display as part of a fundraiser tour.

The cost is $35, and all proceeds will be given to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

The couple’s 7-year-old granddaughter, Breanna, has Rett syndrome, a debilitating neurological disorder. She cannot talk, use her hands or move around well, but she can hear and understand what’s happening around her.

The Frenches said they’re a bit nervous about the possibility of 100 or more people coming through their home, but they’re excited to support the research trust.

“For the cause, we’re very excited,” Rene said.

Reinventing a historical landmark

The building that sits in the southeast corner of the intersection of Washington Avenue and Sixth Street began as a church, built in 1872. The church burned to the ground in 1890 and was rebuilt that same year.

According to the Frenches, the church was home to the Second Reformed Church congregation until 1955, when it was bought by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. That congregation used the building until 2013.

The building sat vacant for some time. Terry said parking was a hang-up for other churches — the building only included a handful of parking spots.

The Frenches toured the building with the intension of gutting it, fixing it up and selling it. But once they purchased the building and began working on it, they quickly realized this wouldn’t be a quick flip project.

“We wanted to restore something,” Terry said. “Originally, we were going to flip it. We had a budget in mind, but then it doubled. It became very apparent that it had to be done right or it wasn’t going to be worth the effort.”

So Terry, a builder/contractor, began the long, tedious process of entirely gutting the building.

“That’s the question we get the most — was this here, or was that here,” he said. “No. Nothing was here after we did the demo except the exterior walls. It’s all new.”

It took two years of exhaustive work to create a blank slate. Then Rene, the creative mind in the process, went to work.

“He’s the builder and I’m much more visual,” Rene said. “We’re always thinking, ‘What can we do next?’ We usually work really well together. If I can draw it, he can build it.”

The Frenches did their best to maintain as many aspects of the church as possible in their renovation. They utilized many of the stained-glass windows, some of which were covered up by siding and drywall.

They couldn’t find a taker for the pews, so Terry took them apart and used the wood for several different purposes, including stairs.

They found three layers of wood flooring in the basement. Much of that wood was used in various walls throughout the home.

The building is quite big for a home, measuring 8,000 square feet. It features just three bedrooms — the main floor master bedroom and two smaller bedrooms in the basement.

“It’s just us,” Rene said.

It’s fitting the couple now live in an old church — they met at a church youth group when they were younger. Both are West Michigan natives — Rene is a Grand Haven High School grad, while Terry went to Fruitport.

“They say that those who pray together, stay together,” Rene said with a laugh.

The walls of the home are festooned with an eclectic mix of decorations that Rene has found. She loves to scour Craigslist and Pinterest, as well as flea markets and antique shows, for treasures.

Terry, meanwhile, figures he’s spent 50-plus hours a week over the past two years completing the renovations. He joked that, one night, lying in bed, he calculated that he’s used 2.5 million different fasteners — nails, screws, etc. — in the construction process, enough to stretch 100 miles.

Now, the home is complete and ready to be shown off to those who have walked or driven by over the past several years, marveling at its transformation.

Terry has prepared eight pages of exhaustive notes on the restoration project.

“There will be volunteers working in different areas, telling people what it used to be and what we did to get it where it is now,” he said. “It’s an interesting story to tell.”

Art up for grabs

As part of the open house, seven local artists have donated a piece of art to be given away. Each person in attendance can enter their name in a drawing for a chance to win the artwork.

The artists are Ron Taylor (natural artist), Bette DelVecchio (pottery), Adam Dahlstrom (mixed media), Alice Waterous (designer), Yvonne Gray Lynch (mixed media), Sue Keels (Sue K Studio) and Maggie Bandstram (7th Street Gallery).