Community Calendar

Tri-Cities Kiwanas Salmon Tournament - 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chinook Pier, 301 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Sunrise Circuits - 7 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.

Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake. Free day care.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 2-2:30 p.m. at Village at the Pines, 1450 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Jazz Night - 3-8:30 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 4-9 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport. Seniors eat free 4-6 p.m.

Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Life After Loss - 2 p.m. at Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. For anyone dealing with a death-related loss.

Memorial Day Association - 6 p.m. at the VFW Club, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven.

Beach Clean-up - 6 p.m. at Grand Haven City Beach.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Book Signing - 7 p.m. at Coopersville Area District Library, 333 Ottawa St. Wallace Ewing’s latest, “Footprints: Stories of Native Americans in West Central Michigan.”

“After the Storm” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7. Japanese film.

FRIDAY, May 26

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 4-10 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Free Music - 7-10:30 p.m., Whoopee Kat performs at Pomona Park bandshell, Fruitport.

“After the Storm” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7. Japanese film.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Fireworks - 10:30 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport. No rain date.

