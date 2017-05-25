Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 4-10 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Free Music - 7-10:30 p.m., Whoopee Kat performs at Pomona Park bandshell, Fruitport.

“After the Storm” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7. Japanese film.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Fireworks - 10:30 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport. No rain date.

SATURDAY, May 27

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Kickoff to Summer Run - 8:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, Grand Haven. Cost: $30.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Run - 10k is 8:30 a.m., 5k and walkers at 8:40 a.m. at Fruitport High School football field, 357 N. Sixth Ave.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Spring Flower Acrylic Painting Class - 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Cost: $25.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

2017 Ride to Remember - 10:30 a.m. starts at Fruitport High School, 357 N. Sixth Ave.

Regulator Motorcycle - 11 a.m. at Pin Crest Lanes, 6571 Airline Road, Fruitport.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Kids Parade - 11:45 a.m. from Ram Electronics, 259 N. Third Ave., Fruitport.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 12-10 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Memorial Day Rib-Fest - 3 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. at Grand Haven VFW Post, 20 N. First St.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.