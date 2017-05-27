Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Kickoff to Summer Run - 8:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, Grand Haven. Cost: $30.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Run - 10k is 8:30 a.m., 5k and walkers at 8:40 a.m. at Fruitport High School football field, 357 N. Sixth Ave.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Spring Flower Acrylic Painting Class - 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive. Cost: $25.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

2017 Ride to Remember - 10:30 a.m. starts at Fruitport High School, 357 N. Sixth Ave.

Grand Haven Ribfest - 11 a.m. to midnight at VFW Post, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven. Music, ribs, kids activities.

Regulator Motorcycle - 11 a.m. at Pin Crest Lanes, 6571 Airline Road, Fruitport.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Kids Parade - 11:45 a.m. from Ram Electronics, 259 N. Third Ave., Fruitport.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 12-10 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Memorial Day Rib-Fest - 3 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. at Grand Haven VFW Post, 20 N. First St.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, May 28

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Community Marketplace - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fruitport Middle School’s lawn, 3113 Pontaluna Road.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Car Show - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fruitport Middle School’s parking lot, 3113 Pontaluna Road.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 12-10 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, May 29

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Grand Haven Memorial Parade - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at downtown Grand Haven, followed by a ceremony at Waterfront Stadium.

American Salute Concert - 10 a.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Spring Lake Memorial Day Parade - 10:30-11:30 a.m., begins at corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets.

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Lions Ox Roast - 12-7 p.m. at Pomona Park, Fruitport.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Fruitport Memorial Day Parade - 2 p.m. starting at Fruitport Middle School, 3113 Pontaluna Road.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

TUESDAY, May 30

Sunrise Circuits - 7 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Quilting Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ABE/GED Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Toddler Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Kickboxing Zynergy - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mahjongg - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Crochet Class - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Happy Hula - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 2 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes - 5-8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Includes ping pong, billiards, Zumba, Pilates, euchre, open crafting studio.

Free Fitness Class - 5:45 p.m. at Watermark Church, 13060 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Muskegon Area Celiac Support Group - 6:30-8 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4617 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Civil Air Patrol - 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.

Coed Adult Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal - 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.

Brazilian film “Nise: The Heart of Madness” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

