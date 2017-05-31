'My goal is just to love these people'

That was until he found his calling after graduating from Hope College, where he knew his next step would be attending Western Theological Seminary in Holland.

Schmidt realized he wanted to be a pastor after working outside the walls of the church for a while, and explained “the comeback was nice.”

Schmidt, 31, took over as pastor at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Grand Haven on May 8.

He previously served as pastor of Presbyterian Church of Western Springs, Ill., for three years and taught Bible classes at Chicago Christian High School.

Because his father was a pastor, Schmidt’s family moved a lot. And although Schmidt was born in West Michigan, he moved away when he was in third grade and spent the remainder of his adolescence in Indiana.

Matthew and his wife, Hillary, a Hudsonville native, have been married for five years. They are expecting their first child in November.

The family’s move back to West Michigan was prompted by Hillary accepting a position as a music teacher in Zeeland. Relocating to Holland, Schmidt began teaching the Bible at Holland Christian High School. Earlier this year, he learned St. Paul’s was looking for a permanent pastor.

“The first thing you do as a pastor in a church is just listen to people’s stories,” Schmidt said. “There’s always parts of a church’s journey that are beautiful and parts of a church’s journey that are ugly. It’s kind of fun for me to learn that story and come alongside people in this season.”

Deb DeBruyn served as St. Paul’s interim pastor the past two years.

Joie Homik, a member of St. Paul’s search committee, said they were looking for a young person who was interested in growth and someone who could teach Bible. She said the committee was drawn to Schmidt from the very beginning after seeing his resume.

Homik noted Schmidt’s personality and his ability to appeal to all ages of the congregation made him an easy choice.

“He just seems to be the whole package,” she said. “He’s very personable.”

Schmidt credits the diversity of churches for what he calls “a gift.”

“I really believe that the church is the hope for the world, and not any one church or one denomination,” he said. “I think it all is the hope for the world.”

Schmidt also loves to write. He shares his sermons and various other thoughts on his blog at www.exploriosity.org.

As for his goal and mission of what he wants to accomplish at St. Paul’s, Schmidt said he doesn’t yet know.

“I have a posture of openness and curiosity, and I think that God is doing something new here, but I don’t know what yet,” he said. “My goal is just to love these people and hear their stories and see where we go from here.”