Longtime judicial secretary retires

“Lynn was a dedicated employee who has a kind heart and willingness to help her co-workers and all those who interact with the court,” said Ottawa County Trial Division Director Rebecca Rowden. “She is so likable and treats people with such dignity and respect that many clients only want to speak with her when they have questions.”

Rowden said Simpson’s coworkers will be sharing many “Lynnie” stories for years to come.

“Her warm, innocent personality has provided years of laughter and joy to those around her,” Rowden said.

Simpson started employment with the county in the Register of Deeds office on Jan. 31, 1977, just six months after graduating from Grand Haven High School. She began as a clerk typist, then clerk typist II and assistant deputy register of deeds.

On March 3, 1998, Simpson was hired by Ottawa County Circuit Court as a deputy assignment clerk/judicial secretary. She has worked with several judges, including Calvin Bosman and Ed Post. For the past 11 years, she worked with Judge Jon Hulsing.

"Lynn has been a true joy to work with,” Hulsing said. “Her kindness, good cheer and dedication to helping others has been an inspiration to the entire staff.

“Lynn was also a master at predicting what a judge would do regarding a scheduling or procedural aspect,” he continued. “For example, Lynn would often ‘ask’ a judge what to advise an attorney or attorney's staff regarding a procedural question. Usually, after the judge answered the question, Lynn would say, 'Good, that's what I told them!”

Simpson and her husband, Tim, reside in Grand Haven and enjoy spending time with their two boys, who both stayed local. She enjoys swimming, biking and cooking, and now plans to spend extra time with friends and family.

“Always one with a big smile and the thinking of others, she also has plans to do some volunteer work in the community,” Rowden added.