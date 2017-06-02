Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Resistance Run - 8-10:30 a.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Spring Lake Wooden and Classic Boat Show - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mill Point Park, 612 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake.

Pigeon River Kayak Trip - 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Kidney Walk - 2 p.m. at Pere Marquette Beach, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon. Registration begins at 1 p.m.

Grand Haven Eagles Club Benefit Bash - 6 p.m. at Grand Haven Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St. Admission: $10.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults, $5; students, $3.

Brazilian film “Nise: The Heart of Madness” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, June 4

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

New Reformation Jazz Band - 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20-minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

