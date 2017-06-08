Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
Blood Pressure Clinic - 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Israeli film: “The Women’s Balcony” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.
Musical Fountain - 10-10:25 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
SATURDAY, June 10
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Muskegon CareAffaire - 8 a.m. to noon at Muskegon County Airport, 99 Sinclair Drive, Norton Shores. Cost: $6 for breakfast, $10 for Chris Boes Memorial Ride.
Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.
Feast of the Strawberry Moon - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven.
Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.
Israeli film: “The Women’s Balcony” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.
Whistle of the Whip-Poor-Will - 9-11 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.
Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
