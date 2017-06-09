Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Muskegon CareAffaire - 8 a.m. to noon at Muskegon County Airport, 99 Sinclair Drive, Norton Shores. Cost: $6 for breakfast, $10 for Chris Boes Memorial Ride.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Feast of the Strawberry Moon - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven. Admission: $5, $15 for a family.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Israeli film: “The Women’s Balcony” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.

Whistle of the Whip-Poor-Will - 9-11 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, June 11

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Feast of the Strawberry Moon - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven. Admission: $5, $15 for a family.

Sunday Art Market - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chinook Pier, 301 N. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20-minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.