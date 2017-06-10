Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Muskegon CareAffaire - 8 a.m. to noon at Muskegon County Airport, 99 Sinclair Drive, Norton Shores. Cost: $6 for breakfast, $10 for Chris Boes Memorial Ride.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Feast of the Strawberry Moon - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven. Admission: $5, $15 for a family.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Israeli film: “The Women’s Balcony” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $7.

Whistle of the Whip-Poor-Will - 9-11 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, June 11

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Feast of the Strawberry Moon - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harbor Island, Grand Haven. Admission: $5, $15 for a family.

Sunday Art Market - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chinook Pier, 301 N. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20-minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

MONDAY, June 12

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Heritage Festival Artisan & Street Market - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel, 225 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Heritage Festival Senior Day - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mill Point Park, Spring Lake.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Lighthouse Quilters - 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Intro to Modern Western Square Dancing - 7-8 p.m. at Hi-Nabors Sqaure Dance Hall, 1451 E. Broadway, Muskegon.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

