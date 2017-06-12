Community Calendar

Sunrise Circuits - 7 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Heritage Festival Artisan & Street Market - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel, 225 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Quilting Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Winsor McCay Day - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Toddler Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Kickboxing Zynergy - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Mahjongg - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Crochet Class - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Cartoon Workshop with Kevin Collier - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Homebuyer Education - 5-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Housing Services, 11 N. Sixth St., Grand Haven.

Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes - 5-8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Includes ping-pong, Zumba, Pilates, euchre. open craft studio.

TOPS MI-868 - 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.

Free Fitness Class - 5:45 p.m. at Watermark Church, 13060 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

AFS Western Michigan Dinner Meeting - 6 p.m. at Porto Bello’s, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Heritage Festival Dog Walk - 6 p.m. starting at Old Boys Brewhouse, Spring Lake.

Sounds of Summer Concert - 6:30-8 p.m. at Bolt Park, Grand Haven.

Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Sinking of Alpena - 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal - 7 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

WEDNESDAY, June 14

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at the Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - Noon at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club - 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven. Weekly luncheon meeting.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Dancing for Parkinson’s Class - 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Spanish for Kids - 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.

Walk the Waterfront - 5:30 p.m. begins at William Ferry Park, 110 Pine St., Ferrysburg. Three routes that are 1-3 miles long.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. Fee: $5 per group session.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

Sounds of Summer Concert - 6:30-8 p.m. at Pottawattomie Park, Grand Haven Township.

Heritage Festival Family Fun Night - 6:30-8 p.m. at Mill Point Park, Spring Lake.

Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Dancing on the Grand - 7-9 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Admission: $3.

Masonic Lodge 139 - 7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Masonic Lodge, 344 Fulton Ave.

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

