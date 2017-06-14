Community Calendar

Sunrise Circuits - 7 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.
Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St.
ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.
Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township. Free day care.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Friends of Spring Lake District Library Book Club - 4-5 p.m. in library’s Local History Room, 123 E Exchange St. Books will be loaned each month.
Wings on the Water BBQ Cookoff - 4-8 p.m. at Mill Point Park, 612 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.
SLDL Friends Book Sale - 5-8:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m. at Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.
NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Muskegon Cafe Inquiry - 6:30 p.m. at The Brewhouse, 255 Seminole Road, Norton Shores.
Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, June 16
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Pickleball Tournament - 8 a.m. at Central Park, Spring Lake.
Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
Rep. Jim Lilly office hours - 9-10 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
SLDL Friends Book Sale - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Heritage Festival Car Show - 5-9 p.m. at Spring Lake Orchard Market.
Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.
“Working” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $28-$40.
Music and Movie Night - 8:30 p.m. at East Grand River Park, Grand Haven. Featuring Loren Johnson, DJ Jayson Quimby, and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.”
Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
