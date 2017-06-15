Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Pickleball Tournament - 8 a.m. at Central Park, Spring Lake.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Rep. Jim Lilly office hours - 9-10 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

SLDL Friends Book Sale - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Heritage Festival Car Show - 5-9 p.m. at Spring Lake Orchard Market.

Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

“Working” - 7:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theater, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $28-$40.

Music and Movie Night - 8:30 p.m. at East Grand River Park, Grand Haven. Featuring Loren Johnson, DJ Jayson Quimby, and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.”

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, June 17

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Pickleball Tournament - 8 a.m. at Central Park, Spring Lake

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

SLDL Friends Book Sale - 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant - 7 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.