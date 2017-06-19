Lakeshore Parade of Homes awards announced

The homes are selected for awards by price range and award category: Best Kitchen, Best Owner’s Suite, Best Site Harmony and Lifestyle, as determined by a panel of industry experts.
Visitors to the Parade of Homes are encouraged to cast their vote in the People’s Choice Awards by visiting www.LakeshoreParadeofHomes.com/vote.
The 2017 winners are:
$200,000 to $300,000
Lifestyle Award — Urban Cottages, 10466 Sugar Hill (11)
Best Site Harmony — Urban Cottages, 10466 Sugar Hill (11)
Best Owners Suite — Urban Cottages, 10466 Sugar Hill (11)
Best Kitchen — Eastbrook Homes, 17168 Birchview (29)
$300,000 to $400,000
Lifestyle Award — Eastbrook Homes, 4676 Macatawa Legends Blvd. (25)
Best Site Harmony — Bosgraaf Homes, 115 Lakeshore Ave. (18)
Best Owner’s Suite — Eastbrook Homes, 410 W Staples Drive (30)
Best Kitchen — Eastbrook Homes, 410 W. Staples Drive (30)
$400,000 to $500,000
Lifestyle Award — Lee Allen Homes, 13116 Copperway Drive (28)
Best Site Harmony — Lee Allen Homes, 13116 Copperway Drive (28)
Best Owner’s Suite — Lee Allen Homes, 13116 Copperway Drive (28)
Best Kitchen — Lee Allen Homes, 13116 Copperway Drive (28)
$500,000 to $750,000
Best Kitchen — Baumann Building, 1373 Bayview Drive (8)
Best Owner’s Suite — Baumann Building, 641 Bayview Drive (7)
$750,000 to $1 million-plus
Lifestyle Award — Bouwkamp Builders, 2969 Lakeshore Ave. (4)
Best Site Harmony — Bouwkamp Builders, 2969 Lakeshore Ave. (4)
Best Kitchen — Meiste Homes, 902 Indiana Ave. (6)
Best Ownerps Suite — Meiste Homes, 902 Indiana Ave. (6)
Landscape Entries (open June 15-17 only)
Best Landscape — Landscape Design Services, 14728 Powderhorn Trail (21)
The Parade of Homes features newly built homes from the Lakeshore Home Builders Association building professionals.