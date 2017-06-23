Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Soccer in the Sand - all day at Grand Haven State Park.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Breakfast on the Farm - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J&J Dairy, 15637 16th Ave., Marne.

Tri-Cities Garden Walk - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various sites. Tours, plant sale, raffle.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

Grand Haven Art Festival - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Washington Avenue, downtown Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

North Ottawa Amateur Radio Club Field Day - starting at 2 p.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg. Public and other amateur radio operators are invited to see emergency-powered ham radio stations used to contact other hams throughout the country by radio.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20-minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

SUNDAY, June 25

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Soccer in the Sand - all day at Grand Haven State Park.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Red, White & Blue: An American Music Tribute - 3 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Admission: $10-$12.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

