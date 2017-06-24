Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Soccer in the Sand - all day at Grand Haven State Park.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Breakfast on the Farm - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J&J Dairy, 15637 16th Ave., Marne.

Tri-Cities Garden Walk - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various sites. Tours, plant sale, raffle.

Dog Adoption Day - 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt, 506 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Cober Rescue dogs for adoption. Free hot dogs.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

Grand Haven Art Festival - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Washington Avenue, downtown Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

North Ottawa Amateur Radio Club Field Day - starting at 2 p.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg. Public and other amateur radio operators are invited to see emergency-powered ham radio stations used to contact other hams throughout the country by radio.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20-minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

SUNDAY, June 25

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Soccer in the Sand - all day at Grand Haven State Park.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Red, White & Blue: An American Music Tribute - 3 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Admission: $10-$12.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY , June 26

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Drawing with Confidence - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

SLDL Friends - 10 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven. Rain location is at Central High School, 106 S. Sixth St., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Grand Haven Community Center Board - 5 p.m. in the Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Anger Management Group - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Public invited.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Introduction to Modern Western Square Dancing - 7-8 p.m. at Hi-Nabors Square Dance Hall, 1451 E. Broadway, Muskegon.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10:10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

