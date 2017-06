“All the vendors are so supportive of each other,” said Carolyn VanDyke.

Bolt Park, located at the corner of Beechtree Street and Pennoyer Avenue, fills with vendor canopies every Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. Customers at the weekly market will find produce, local honey, locally roasted coffee, jams and jellies, metal art, soaps, woodwork, and more.

There’s also room to play games in the children's area.

The Sounds of Summer Concert series also runs at the park from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.