Volunteers sought for park's barn raising

Anyone interested in participating in the work at Sheridan Park needs to register in advance by calling the Polkton Township Hall at 616-837-6876.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Work will be done rain or shine.

All that you need to bring is yourself, organizers said. Wear work clothing and appropriate footwear for a construction site.

Sheridan Park is a Polkton Township facility located at 17000 64th Ave., just north of Cleveland Street. The rural park is close to the bike path that is being constructed from Spring Lake to the edge of Polkton Township, park secretary Jerry Grimminck said.

Some preliminary assembly work will be done Friday (today) and the lifting on Saturday. The plans call for the installation of bike racks and a larger parking lot, Grimminck said.