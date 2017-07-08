Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Lakeshore Art Festival - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Muskegon.

Mystery Writers Morning - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Marie Soule, Jacquelyn, Diane Burton will greet patrons and sign their mysteries.

St. Mary’s Parish Festival - 12-9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Games, car show, bingo, beer tent, live music, raffle, dinner.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, July 9

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Befriending Bats - 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, July 10

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Sunday Art Market - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chinook Pier, 301 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven. Rain location is at Central High School, 106 S. Sixth St., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Lighthouse Quilters - 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Free Intro to Square Dancing - 7-8 p.m. at Hi-Nabors square dance hall, 1415 E. Broadway, Muskegon.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

