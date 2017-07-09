Program to explore history of catwalk

Join Erin Turrell, the chairwoman of the Save the Catwalk campaign, for a look back at the many functions of the catwalk over the years.

From its original function of providing safe passage for the lighthouse keepers when waves swept over the pier to its current role as a symbol of Grand Haven, the catwalk has served as a long-standing community landmark.

Turrell will also update the audience on the progress of the Save the Catwalk fundraising efforts.

For more information about this program, visit the library’s website at http://sllib.org or call 616-846-5770.

The library is located at 123 E. Exchange St. in Spring Lake.