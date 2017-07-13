Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Ladies Aide Rummage Sale - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven. Proceeds benefit church and school.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Tri-Cities Garden Club Flower Show - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Emergency Siren Test - Noon throughout Ottawa County. Sirens to sound for 1-3 minutes.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Sewing Classes - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Run Strong 5k - 7 p.m. at Generation Care, 16760 Lincoln St., Grand Haven Township. Proceeds to be donated to NOCH pediatric rehabilitation program.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, July 15

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Ladies Aide Rummage Sale - 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven. Proceeds benefit church and school.

Tri-Cities Garden Club Flower Show - 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Honoring Native Traditions Pow Wow- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Michigan’s Heritage Park, 8637 North Durham Road, Whitehall.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

