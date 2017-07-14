Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Ladies Aide Rummage Sale - 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven. Proceeds benefit church and school.

Airport Open House - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Memorial Airport, 16446 Comstock St. Free lunch, free flights for kids.

Tri-Cities Garden Club Flower Show - 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Honoring Native Traditions Pow Wow- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Michigan’s Heritage Park, 8637 North Durham Road, Whitehall.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, July 16

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Honoring Native Traditions Pow Wow - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Michigan’s Heritage Park, 8637 N. Durham Road, Whitehall.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Open House at the Weaver House - 1-3 p.m. at Pine Bend County Park, 15400 Polk St., West Olive.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.