Community Calendar

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at the TCM Counseling Center, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Meet Up and Eat Up - lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - Noon at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - lunch 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club - 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - lunch 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, 407 Columbus, Grand Haven. Rain location is at Central High School, 106 S. Sixth St., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Dancing for Parkinson’s Class - 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Removal of Spotted Knapweed - 4-7 p.m. at Kitchel-Lindquist Dune Preserve, 20001 Berwyck St., Grand Haven.

Spanish for Kids - 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. $5 per group session.

MAD(L) Crafters Explore Rock Art - 6:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary - 7 p.m. at VFW, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents .

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

THURSDAY, July 20

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Sewing Classes - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Friends of Spring Lake District Library Book Club - 4-5 p.m. in library’s Local History Room, 123 E. Exchange St.

Love in Action Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m. at Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Ice Cream Social - 6-8 p.m. at DeWitt Schoolhouse, 17716 Taft St., Spring Lake Township.

Muskegon Cafe Inquiry - 6:30 p.m. at The Brewhouse, 255 Seminole Road, Norton Shores.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.