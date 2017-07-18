logo

Invasive species pull planned Wednesday

Becky Vargo • Today at 6:30 PM
An invasive species pull i planned for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kitchel-Lindquist-Hartger Dunes Preserve.

The public is invited.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing, and to bring gloves and a water bottle.

Water refills and snacks will be provided.

The dune preserve is located at 20001 Berwyck St., Grand Haven.

