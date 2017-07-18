Kitchel-Lindquist-Hartger Dunes Preserve Invasive species pull planned Wednesday Becky Vargo • Today at 6:30 PM bvargo@grandhaventribune.com An invasive species pull i planned for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kitchel-Lindquist-Hartger Dunes Preserve. The public is invited. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing, and to bring gloves and a water bottle. Water refills and snacks will be provided. The dune preserve is located at 20001 Berwyck St., Grand Haven. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.