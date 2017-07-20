Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Emergency Food Assistance Program Distribution - 10 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

MCC 2017-22 Strategic Plan - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Muskegon Community College, Collegiate Hall, Muskegon. Lunch is free for those who pre-register.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Rock the Coast - 12-9 p.m. at Grand Haven Municipal Marina, 101 N. Harbor Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, July 22

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St.

Cecchetti Summer School Performance - 10:30 a.m. and noon at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

