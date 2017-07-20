GHACF ranks among best in nation

The survey compiled data from participating community foundations across the nation and acts as the annual census of the community foundation field.

Of the four survey categories, GHACF ranked:

— Fifth for gifts per capita, which is calculated by dividing the foundation’s total gifts by the population of the foundation’s service area.

— Fifteenth in distribution rate, which is the amount of assets granted to nonprofits, and is calculated by dividing the foundation’s total grants by total assets at the end of the foundation’s fiscal year.

— And 93rd for number of transactions, which is the number of gifts and grants processed annually.

GHACF is the only community foundation in Michigan to rank in the top 10 for gifts per capita. The Community Foundation of Greater Flint and Kalamazoo Community Foundation are ranked 22nd and 26th, respectively.

“These national results reflect the extremely generous spirit of our local community,” GHACF President Holly Johnson said. “The good work that we do is made possible by our donors, a network of health and human service providers, and many more who partner to create strong, safe, healthy and vibrant communities. Being recognized again on a national level reinforces the trust our community and donors have in us to continue serving their best interests.”

GHACF is a public, charitable organization serving the Northwest Ottawa County community since 1971. It encourages philanthropy by individuals, families, companies and organizations, and serves as a steward of their charitable funds and legacies. In addition to grants, the foundation offers technical support to nonprofits, convenes community leaders on issues of importance, and engages in advocacy work with nonprofits primarily focused on the needs of the most vulnerable members of the community. For more information, or to give a tax-deductible gift, visit ghacf.org.