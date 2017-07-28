Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Wetland Restoration Registration - 9 a.m. to noon at Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Road, Muskegon.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Lighthouse Quilt Guild Show - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Kids Parade - 10:30 a.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Ottawa County Fair - gates open at 11 a.m. at Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Park Township. Mud Runs 3 p.m. Max & Stone 9 p.m.

Free Hot Dog Lunch - 11:45 a.m. in front of Chamber of Commerce office, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Coast Guard Festival Cardboard Boat Race - 1:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Central Park Players “Pippin” auditions - 5-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Captured Detroit - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Journey tribute band. General admission: $10.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, July 30

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Cruise-In Car Show - 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Rotary Pancake Breakfast - 8 a.m. to noon at Chemical Bank, 333 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Flea Market - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Seventh Street, between Washington and Columbus, Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic - 1-4 p.m. at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. The City Harmonic performs.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

