Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Wetland Restoration Registration - 9 a.m. to noon at Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Road, Muskegon.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Lighthouse Quilt Guild Show - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Kids Parade - 10:30 a.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Ottawa County Fair - gates open at 11 a.m. at Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Park Township. Mud Runs 3 p.m. Max & Stone 9 p.m.

Free Hot Dog Lunch - 11:45 a.m. in front of Chamber of Commerce office, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Coast Guard Festival Cardboard Boat Race - 1:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Central Park Players “Pippin” auditions - 5-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

GHHS Class of 1987 30th Reunion - 7 p.m. to midnight at Elks Club, 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Cost: $20. Friends of Class of ‘87 also welcome.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Captured Detroit - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Journey tribute band. General admission: $10.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, July 30

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Cruise-In Car Show - 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Rotary Pancake Breakfast - 8 a.m. to noon at Chemical Bank, 333 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Flea Market - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Seventh Street, between Washington and Columbus, Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic - 1-4 p.m. at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. The City Harmonic performs.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, July 31

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

Grand Haven Women’s Club Collection - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosy Mound Elementary School, 14016 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township. Collecting used books, CDs and DVDs.

Tai Chi - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Ships Arrive - 1 p.m. along Grand River, Grand Haven. Coast Guard ships arrive for Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Anger Management Group - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Ship Tours - 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Festival Idol - 7 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Talent contest, $25 to enter. General admission is $5.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

