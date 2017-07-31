Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Quilting Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Women’s Club collection - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosy Mound Elementary School, 14016 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township. Collecting used books, CDs, DVDs.

Preschool Science Fun - 10 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. For ages 3-6.

Coast Guard Festival Kids Day - 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow, Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Toddler Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Coast Guard Ship Tours - 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Mahjongg - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Crochet Class - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes - 5-8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

TOPS MI-868 - 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.

Free Fitness Class - 5:45 p.m. at Watermark Church, 13060 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Grand City Skiers - 7 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Admission: $5.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal - 7 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Civil Air Patrol - 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.

Coed Adult Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Coast Guard Festival Street Dance - 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets, downtown Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

WEDNESDAY, August 2

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Coast Guard Festival Seniors Day - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow, Grand Haven. Expo, pickleball, entertainment, lunch, bingo.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Drive.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., dinner 4:10-4:40 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Women’s Club collection - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rosy Mound Elementary School, 14016 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township. Collecting used books, CDs, DVDs.

Lego Block Party - 10 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Breast Friends Support Group - 10-11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center, 1440 E. Sherman, Muskegon.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Parkinson’s Power Support Group - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - Noon at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Counterpart - Noon at Holiday Inn, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Lunch is $11. Reservations required.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis - 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Ship Tours - 1-3 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Dancing for Parkinson’s Class - 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Teen Monster Sewing Craft - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. For ages 10-18.

History Book Club - 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Pre-registration required.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Festival Waterball Competition - 6 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets, downtown Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. $5 per group session.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

Dancing at the Waterfront - 7 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Admission: $3.

Market Fresh Menu with Chef Jen - 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Pre-registration required.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Big Band - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. General admission: $5.

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

