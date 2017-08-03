Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven.
Coast Guard Ship Tours - 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.
Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.
Emergency Siren Test - Noon throughout Ottawa County. Monthly siren test for 1-3 minutes.
Walk of Coast Guard History - noon at Grand Haven City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.
Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Toy/Tech Take Apart - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
National Coast Guard Memorial Service - 4 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.
Who’s Bad - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A Michael Jackson tribute. General admission: $10.
Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
SATURDAY, August 5
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast - 7:30-11 a.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $7.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast’ - 8-11 a.m. at Grand Haven Eagles, 20 N. Second St. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for kids.
Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven.
Coast Guard Ship Tours - 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.
Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade - 11:45 a.m. in downtown Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.
Face to Face - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Tribute band for Billy Joel and Elton John. Admission: $20, reserved seating only.
Summer Night Sounds - 9-10 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.
Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
Fireworks Extravaganza - following Musical Fountain show, downtown Grand Haven waterfront.
