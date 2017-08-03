Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Ship Tours - 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Emergency Siren Test - Noon throughout Ottawa County. Monthly siren test for 1-3 minutes.

Walk of Coast Guard History - noon at Grand Haven City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Toy/Tech Take Apart - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

National Coast Guard Memorial Service - 4 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Who’s Bad - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A Michael Jackson tribute. General admission: $10.

Musical Fountain - 10 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, August 5

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast - 7:30-11 a.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $7.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast’ - 8-11 a.m. at Grand Haven Eagles, 20 N. Second St. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for kids.

Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park, Grand Haven.

Coast Guard Ship Tours - 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Escanaba Park, Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade - 11:45 a.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Face to Face - 8 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Tribute band for Billy Joel and Elton John. Admission: $20, reserved seating only.

Summer Night Sounds - 9-10 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Fireworks Extravaganza - following Musical Fountain show, downtown Grand Haven waterfront.

