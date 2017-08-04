Lemonade stand benefits catwalk

Instead, the four donated the profits of their stand to the Save the Catwalk committee.

The four boys – brothers Connor and Crew VanBeen, along with Harrison Fog and Luke Lindeman – set up their lemonade stand at the corner of Sheldon Road and Grand Avenue.

Their business received a boost when a Harbor Transit trolley stopped at their stand, delivering dozens of customers.

They weren’t the only community-conscious youngsters trying to help save the catwalk. Just down the road in Central Park, the Fuller sisters — Mabel, Willa and Greta — set up their own lemonade stand, where they also sold cookies and banana bread. Their profits also went to the Save the Catwalk fund.