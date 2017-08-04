logo

Lemonade stand benefits catwalk

Tribune Staff • Today at 5:00 PM

A foursome of young boys held a lemonade sale in Grand Haven on Thursday, but their profits didn’t go toward candy, toys or iTunes. 

Instead, the four donated the profits of their stand to the Save the Catwalk committee. 

The four boys – brothers Connor and Crew VanBeen, along with Harrison Fog and Luke Lindeman – set up their lemonade stand at the corner of Sheldon Road and Grand Avenue. 

Their business received a boost when a Harbor Transit trolley stopped at their stand, delivering dozens of customers. 

They weren’t the only community-conscious youngsters trying to help save the catwalk. Just down the road in Central Park, the Fuller sisters — Mabel, Willa and Greta — set up their own lemonade stand, where they also sold cookies and banana bread. Their profits also went to the Save the Catwalk fund. 

