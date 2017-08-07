CWIT receives grant to engage men, boys

The center received a three-year grant totaling $281,465 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation granted $10,000 to grow the Coaching Boys into Men program and provide prevention programming to schools in the Tri-Cities area.

The primary goals of this project are to engage men as leaders and positive role models in the lives of young men ages 11-18; and engage men as allies in preventing domestic violence, dating violence and sexual assault.

Project partners include Spring Lake High School, West Ottawa High School, Grand Haven High School, Hope College TRiO Upward Bound, Pathways of Arbor Circle and Safe Haven Ministries.

“By working with schools and the community, we can empower adult men to model healthy relationships,” said Beth Larsen, executive director of Center for Women in Transition. “We want youth to develop positive bystander skills and have respectful relationships into the future.”

The center will send six staff and project partners to A Call To Men’s 2017 National Conference: The Many Faces of Manhood in Minnesota, Sept. 14-15. This group of partners will participate in training which will launch school programming this fall. These partnerships will establish a Coaching Boys into Men program, create a Call to Action Team and engage diverse communities.

The center is currently accepting applicants for the Call to Action team leader position, who will be responsible for the development and implementation of the Ottawa County Call to Action Project. This individual will work collaboratively with schools and partner agencies to develop culturally relevant prevention strategies.

The team leader will begin connecting with athletic directors this fall and offer coach training on how to administer the Coaching Boys into Men 12-session card series to strengthen bystander skills and promote non-violence.

The Coaching Boys into Men program will prepare coaches for conversations with athletes about respectful relationships and will increase student knowledge of dating violence and how to safely intervene when they witness abusive behaviors.

The center will form the Call to Action Team, a men’s leadership group working to prevent domestic and sexual violence in Ottawa County. This team will develop an educational Call to Action tool and plan a community-wide Call to Action event for men and boys in the community.

For more information, visit cwitmi.org. To apply for the Call To Action team leader position, send a resume and cover letter to the Prevention and Outreach Coordinator at Center for Women in Transition, 411 Butternut Drive, Holland, MI 49424; or email LesleyC@cwitmi.org.