Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Del Shannon Car Show - 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Coopersville.
Dawn Patrol Fly-in - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Memorial Airport, 16446 Comstock St. Pancake breakfast: $7. Aircraft display, silent auction, demonstrations, live music.
Sand Sculpture Contest - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Haven City Beach.
Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.
Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
SUNDAY, August 13
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Soul’d Out Quartet - 10 a.m. at Robinson Baptist Church, 12011 N. 12011 N. 120th Ave., Robinson Township.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Spring Lake Bluegrass Jam - 6-9 p.m. at 16224 Woodcrest Drive.
Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Jason Crabb performs.
Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
MONDAY, August 14
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.
Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-1 p.m. at Central Park, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Rain location is at Central High School.
Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.
Step it Up - 5:30 p.m. at Pigeon Creek Park, 12524 Stanton St., West Olive.
Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Summer Series: “Bipolar & Depression” - 6 p.m. at Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters - 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.
Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.
Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.