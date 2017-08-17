Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Sidewalk Sales - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue, downtown Grand Haven.

Line Dance -10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road, Norton Shores.

State Rep. Jim Lilly - 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 12-12:30 p.m. at River Haven Community, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

Musical Fountain - 9:50 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Movies on Deck: “Young Frankenstein” - 10 p.m. at the Mark Dock, adjacent to Heritage Landing, Muskegon.

SATURDAY, August 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Trail Run - 8 a.m. at Brainy Day Trail, 16451 124th Ave., Nunica.

Aquatic Invasive Animal Training - 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Sidewalk Sales - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Art on the Riverfront - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s waterfront.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Step it Up! - 10 a.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, Ferrysburg; and Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland.

“Yooper Talk” Celebration - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Walk the Beat - 1-5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s east side, rain or shine. Sixty acts at 30 venues. Map available at walkthebeat.org.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

